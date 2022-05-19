Balancing superannuation and homeowners: Letters, May 20, 2022

There's only one group of Australians who can provide a real-life commentary on the positives and negatives of existing in retirement as a part or full superannuant, and I firmly believe those most reassured or less troubled in retirement are those living in their own home.
Superannuation based pension payments are set and unlikely to keep up with inflation, especially where rents are concerned.
Whereas, home ownership gives security, increases the superannuant's asset value, and to some extent protects from inflation.
Most Australians are forced to invest their super in limited and highly volatile market-based investments (shares, property, and cash), while having very little understanding of how these investments work.
Huge chunks of super funds can disappear overnight from economic shocks like the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, where around thirty percent of my funds disappeared.
Afterwards, only those superannuants with a high enough level of funds were able to sustain this event.
Those with low levels saw their pensions diminish and eventually become worthless.
There is a horde of parasitic industries that make a lot of money stripping "charges" from workers' super and those connected to union-managed super funds will squeal loudest at any suggestion workers should be allowed to dip into their contributions to help in buying their own home.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
In response to "Coalition targets public service cuts" (Mercury May 18, 2022).
If Mr Morrison gets his way on Saturday there will be far fewer jobs, jobs, jobs and jobs in the public service.
And we know what that means, more waiting, waiting, waiting and waiting.
Chris. Cartledge, Wollongong
Gilmore's Fiona Phillips who is a long term advocate against turning back boats suffered a brain snap when asked why and when she started supporting turning back boats, her reply was "I support Labor's view", Labor seems to hold many views for different occasions and different locations.
Tuesday Philips announced free medical clinics in Gilmore, 12 hours a day seven days a week, but as usual she lacked detail of where, when, costing, how Labor would pay for them, the number of doctors and nurses and where they would come from.
It sounds like one of Kevin Rudd's failed promises.
Maybe Phillips should explain what she has achieved, beside her healthy salary, for the Gilmore electorate during her three years in Canberra.
James Duley, Horsley
