The Country Women's Association might be famed for its scones, but its profound contributions to the lives of Australians extend far beyond the culinary.
The CWA was founded 100 years ago to lobby for better maternity and health services for women and children in the country, and it continues this mission to this day.
To mark the organisation's centenary, an exhibition of photographs that provide a snapshot of the Illawarra's CWA women has been installed in the Bonacina Walkway, between Wollongong Library and the Centrelink building.
Ada Rayner is among those whose faces now grace the wall.
Mrs Rayner is a CWA life member and a founding member of the Keiraville branch, which was established in 1963.
She said the CWA was an organisation "interested in just about anything you can think of" that gave its members the opportunity to make a significant impact: a motion a member might put to her branch to take action on a particular issue could travel up the hierarchy to the national and even international level.
"That makes CWA a very worthwhile organisation to belong to," Mrs Rayner said.
Lyn Hayes, the secretary of the CWA's Illawarra group, said as well as lobbying for better health services in the country, the organisation supported victims of natural disasters, children's hospitals, domestic violence refuges, and the Wollongong Homeless Hub.
"I'm thrilled and proud to see this photographic exhibition," Mrs Hayes said.
The exhibition was curated by Lyndal Irons, who said the project had given her the opportunity to learn more about strong female leadership in the Illawarra.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery described the CWA as one of Australia's great institutions.
"The work of the CWA in recognising the role of women, the needs of women - particularly in the country - is monumental for Australia," Cr Bradbery said.
The stories of local CWA members now also form part of the Wollongong City Libraries oral history project; to listen to them, visit the website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
