Federal election 2022: Greens candidates make final pitch to Illawarra voters

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 20 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:50am
The Illawarra's Greens candidates have made their final pitch to voters, renewing their promises of investment in the region's groundbreaking women's trauma centre and the Maldon-Dombarton rail link should their party hold the balance of power after the election.

