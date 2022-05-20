Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

David William Bagster manslaughter trial over Valmai Jane Birch's death continues

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated May 20 2022 - 8:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valmai Jane Birch captured on CCTV footage shortly before her death, and police outside her home, where her body was found.

Defence barrister Scott Fraser told a Wollongong jury that witnesses speaking against accused David William Bagster were not to be blindly believed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.