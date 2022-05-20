At least a third of Illawarra's voting public has already cast their votes in the 2022 federal election.
Of the region's three federal electorates - Cunningham, Whitlam and Gilmore - it's the people south of Wollongong most keen to have their say.
Almost half the eligible voting population has had their say already, the ABC's election guru Antony Green.
On Wednesday, when postal vote applications closed, 46.3 per cent of the Gilmore electorate had voted - 13.1% came through post votes and 33.3 per cent via pre-poll.
The stats weren't quite as significant in the Wollongong electorates but still, more than one-in-three people have already voted in Whitlam.
There it's closer to 40 per cent with 8.5 per cent having cast postal votes and 30.3 per cent having been to early voting stations.
Compared to the two other electorates, the voters of Cunningham are more inclined to vote on the day.
Not quite 10 per cent have taken the postal option while pre-poll turnout stood at 22.8 per cent on Wednesday, Mr Green reported.
Prepoll stations are open on Friday, May 20. Check out all the details here.
Telephone voting for Australians who recently contracted COVID will be expanded, after an apparent loophole emerged in the legislation that was set to prevent many from having their say.
Special Minister of State Ben Morton said the government, in consultation with the Opposition, had acted on advice provided by the Australian Electoral Commission on Friday morning.
"Any voter who has tested positive for COVID-19 after 6pm Friday 13th May will be able to access the Secure Telephone Voting service," he said in a statement.
"It is important that every Australian who is enrolled and entitled to vote, be able to exercise their democratic right and this change ensures that."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
