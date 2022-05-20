Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Early voting surges across the Illawarra on eve of 2022 federal election

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:26am, first published 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTION STATIONS: The pre-poll voting centre on Wollongong's Burelli St earlier this week. Photo: Adam McLean

At least a third of Illawarra's voting public has already cast their votes in the 2022 federal election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.