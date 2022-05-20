Like many parks and sports grounds across the Illawarra, Fairy Meadow's Guest Park has grown into a jungle of long grass after months of wet weather.
This, combined with refurbishments at Fred Finch Park in Berkeley, has created logistical nightmares for netballers because there have simply not been enough courts to go around since the season opened on April 30.
Corrimal Netball Club president Joedy Petre put the call out for volunteers to tame Guest Park's grass this week and over three days they went out with their mowers and even whipper snippers.
One person, a Jim's Mowing business owner named Chris - who had no connection to the club - kindly spent seven hours down on the courts, making a "massive difference".
Mrs Petre said there was still a few weeks of maintenance, but "it will mean the return to sport for so many players".
"I'd just like to thank everybody that came out and helped," she said.
Wollongong City Council expects at least 11 of its 42 sports grounds will open this weekend, thanks to the break in wet weather earlier this week.
Soccer, rugby league and AFL matches will be able to take places on selected fields, including at Thomas Gibson Park, Thirroul, Reed Park and Noel Mulligan Oval.
The council will also open Nicholson Park in Woonona and part of Thomas Dalton Park for junior football.
"We know there are a few pitches out there that are so absolutely waterlogged that they're not likely to see a game this winter," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"To get around this we've been working with the sporting clubs and associations to facilitate other options like Nicholson Park in Woonona and a portion of Thomas Dalton Park."
Council staff will monitor ground conditions over the weekend, especially given the forecast of rain, and continue to work with sporting clubs on future steps.
"We're at a time of year when the grass does not grow as fast and if we go too hard too fast on these fields in terms of use, they can be damaged in a way that'll see them out of play for the rest of the season," the manager of open space and environmental services Paul Tracey said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
