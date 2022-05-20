Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Michael Molo to debut for Dragons against Warriors

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 20 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD NEWS: Michael Molo has been picked to debut for St George Illawarra in their clash against the Warriors on Saturday.

Michael Molo may line-up alongside big brother Francis Molo after being included to debut for St George Illawarra in their game against the Warriors tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.