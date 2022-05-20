Michael Molo may line-up alongside big brother Francis Molo after being included to debut for St George Illawarra in their game against the Warriors tomorrow.
The 24-year-old is set to start from the bench but is highly likely to play some minutes alongside his brother at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
Advertisement
Molo, the grand final hero from last year's Queensland Cup grand final, signed with the Dragons on a training contract, but having already impressed club officials since joining for pre-season, is considered a good chance of earning a full-time deal.
St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin admitted Molo would have played earlier this year if not for the structure of his training contract.
Read more: Ramsey primed for Warriors barrage: Griffin
Griffin said he had been impressed with the hard-working forward's form in the NSW Cup.
"He has been one of the best week in week out," the coach said.
"He also played some great footy last year in the Queensland Cup. It's a real good news story and we're glad to have him in the side tomorrow."
St George Illawarra starting prop Francis Molo was ecstatic his brother's hard-work was paying off and he was looking forward to playing alongside him.
"I'm just really excited and really proud of him too. Hopefully we are on at the same time but I'm just excited and proud for him.
"It has been a journey for him. It is good to see his hard work paying off."
Molo is coming off a career-best year in Q-Cup, averaging close to 120 metres and 23 tackles per game for the premiers.
The front-rower also crossed for four tries in 2021, but there's no doubting his most important came with less than 10 minutes remaining in the grand final against Wynnum-Manly.
Francis Molo said his brother's break-out year for the Red Devils in the Q-Cup was the important stepping stone he needed to really take his footy seriously.
He is putting his best foot forward and it is good for him and I'm really proud of him.- Francis Molo on his brother Michael's selection for the Dragons
"His journey hasn't been easy but I think the success he enjoyed in Q-Cup was really a turning point for Michael," Molo said. "He decided to take his footy seriously and he was lucky enough to get a training contract.
"He has put his head down ever since then and worked his ass off. Having good runs in the NSW Cup side here also helped him get the opportunity he now has.
Advertisement
"Obviously it was good for him to have me there and guide him a bit but in truth he has done all the hard work himself. The boys were good for him too.
"He is putting his best foot forward and it is good for him and I'm really proud of him."
The Molo family were also "stoked" to see Michael make it to the big time. "Mum is especially happy for Michael," Molo said. "Mum is really excited to see us both run out. She is stoked."
While excited for his brother, Molo was concentrating on leading the Dragons forward pack against what he labelled a powerful Warriors pack.
Advertisement
The 27-year-old former North Queensland Cowboys player credited coach Griffin for taking his game to another level this year.
"I've been more a leader here. It has pushed me out of my comfort zone and taken me to places I haven't been at before," Molo said.
"I still have a lot of improvement in me and I think as a group and team we still have a long way to go."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.