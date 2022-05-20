Laneways around the city are set to light up next weekend in a four-day artistic extravaganza.
The free Laneways Live festival will see musicians, artists, creators and performers infiltrate Wollongong's nooks and crannies.
Advertisement
Wollongong City Council has recruited a host of local legends to facilitate the event, including Yours & Owls, Circus Monoxide and Wollongong's Conservatorium of Music, who will take on four stages across Globe Lane, Globe Way, Crown Lane and onto Crown Street.
Yours and Owls co-founder Adam Smith said they'll be curating the music side of the festival, bringing the community a line-up not to be missed.
'We've got 39 acts over three days," he said.
"A large amount of them are [local], but we've got some touring national acts too."
Mr Smith said the festival was a great way to explore alternative spaces and get the whole community involved.
"The laneways are really cool spaces," he said.
"I'm keen to see how that feels and it's nice that it's all ages - we don't get to do that a lot."
Zebastian Hunter and his crew at Fairy Meadow-based Circus Monoxide will be bringing the weird and wonderful to the festival.
"We're going to have an outdoor rig sit up, so there will be aerial performances, table sliding, we've got some stilt walkers and some roving artists," Mr Hunter said.
"It's great to activate public spaces and to actually bring art to people."
Wollongong Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the event will encourage people to see the corners of their own city in a different light and showcase our talent.
"Laneways and those little unique corners of our CBD are not often explored, and this is one way of activating them," Mayor Bradbery said.
"And we've got some incredible talent in the city, not only musicians but also artists, writers and those who are able to supply all sorts of quirky and bespoke goods and services."
The Laneways Live festival is a free all-ages event that will run from Thursday May 26 to Sunday May 29, finishing late each night.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.