Not everyone has room left for more frugality: Letters, May 21, 2022

Re: Steve Thomas's letter (Mercury, May 18), I'm doubting that Mr Thomas' blind patriotism and belt-tightening is driven by the fact that he is a aged care/child care worker, nurse, bus or train driver, supermarket employee or any type of part-time employee.
These, like many other underpaid workers, got Australia through the pandemic.
For these people, there is no room for belt-tightening, they are working from hand to mouth.
With the unemployed and pensioners living under the poverty line, I doubt Mr Thomas is reliant on these either.
Or that like many of those listed above, Mr Thomas is homeless.
Yes, some during the pandemic received a generous welfare package, more than twice the unemployment benefit, others, like Harvey Norman etc, received tens of millions in over payments.
Yes Mr Thomas, I'm sure that these over-payments to big business were not copied by other countries, even New Zealand, from where the 'Jobkeeper' idea originated and was copied by many other countries.
As for those who were, and who still are, affected by the fires and floods, some still homeless, much has been said by our leaders and talk of money thrown around but little has been achieved.
Yes, Mr Thomas, we must vote wisely.
Vote for someone who has plans for climate change, a fair wage, full time work, better health care, lifting people out of poverty, stop government waste and pork barrelling etc.
Dave Schmidt, Towradgi
There's a hole in my bucket, dear Labor, dear Labor, more taxes are coming, are coming ...
I don't know about that but there's been a hole in my pocket ever since the GST was introduced by John Howard.
And he promised there would only be certain item' or goods you will be taxed on - liar liar pants on fire.
Everything you buy now has GST it's ridiculous and it's killing not only pensioners but families on low income.
So, to whoever wins this election it would be a good idea to get rid of the GST altogether.
Gerard Vaughan, Lake Illawarra
An important issue for the election. Labor is listening to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
This will end a long campaign by the First Nations for a voice in Parliament enshrined in the Constitution.
And it restores historical truths.
And a real contrition not just saying sorry about how they have been treated.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
