Illawarra Mercury

Not everyone has room left for more frugality: Letters, May 21, 2022

May 20 2022 - 5:00pm
Re: Steve Thomas's letter (Mercury, May 18), I'm doubting that Mr Thomas' blind patriotism and belt-tightening is driven by the fact that he is a aged care/child care worker, nurse, bus or train driver, supermarket employee or any type of part-time employee.

