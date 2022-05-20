All the faces at the Illawarra's International Women's Day lunch

Hundreds of people turned up at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday for a huge celebration for International Women's Day in the Illawarra.
Australia's Australia's most decorated Olympian, homegrown swimmer Emma McKeon was the special guest speaker. She stepped in at the 11th hour for another high-achieving woman, Australian cyclist Anna Meares OAM.
McKeon, back in Wollongong to unveil the first Paralympic plaque on Wollongong's now renamed Olympians and Paralympians Wall earlier in the week, is a four-time world record holder.
Now in its 17th year, the event has grown into one of the city's top social and charity events.
