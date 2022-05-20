Shamrocks coach Paul Ridgway can't wait to incorporate rugby's new laws into his team's game plan.
All he needs is an uninterrupted period of sunshine to make it happen.
The clouds have again returned, with a number of games in doubt this weekend.
Shamrocks are slated to travel south for a bumper clash with Shoalhaven.
The match will provide another chance for Ridgway's side to make the most of rules introduced this year, including the 50-22, modelled on rugby league's 40-20, and goal-line dropouts.
The impact of the changes was on display in round one and the Shamrocks coach expects they will again play a role this weekend.
"We haven't been able to train for them explicitly, we've had other things to worry about with all this rain," Ridgway said. "When we get a chance, we'll do some work on it.
"We do our best at the amateur level to make the most of the law changes, to understand them and to get players to understand how they might play it to the best of their capabilities."
The rules were designed to encourage attacking rugby from anywhere on the park.
The 50-22 has forced defences to drop their wingers back or risk handing their opponents prime attacking territory. That has opened up space for teams to attack from inside their own half.
The goal-line dropouts have increased the cost of attacking players being held up over the tryline, disincentivising constant pick and drives close to the line.
With teams set to adapt to the new rules on the run, the laws are likely to play a key role in the outcome of the Illawarra season.
"You've got to have the skill set to be able to utilise the new rules," Ridgway said. "I love the 50-22, it demands players look up and identify space. If wingers start to push up, it's not a very big kick and it gives you a strong attacking impetus.
"The line dropout also plays to our strengths. A dropout into broken field, it opens the game up and encourages teams to attack."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Tech host Avondale, Uni will take on Camden and Campbelltown play Bowral.
Vikings and Kiama will play on Friday night.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
