Breathtaking entertainer

Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Contemporary luxury and classic family style go hand-in-hand in this beautiful executive property on approximately 600.7sqm.
The home provides a high-end haven from the daily bustle with its flexible series of living areas plus dedicated home office, opulent master suite, stunning resort-inspired backyard and meticulous finish inside and out.
The home has open lounge/dining with hardwood floors plus a separate media room and a retreat
The expansive master walk-in wardrobe and deluxe ensuite with twin vanity is ideal for homeowners.
A quality stone kitchen with walk-in pantry, 900mm gas range and European appliances to make preparing and cooking meals easier for entertainers.
Enjoy the sleek rear deck that is near the cabana, landscaped gardens and a heated saltwater pool.
Other features of the home include ducted air-conditioning and vacuum, solar power, alarm and double garaging with storage.
All complete with a prized street address just 500 metres from Towradgi Public School and a flat stroll from cafes and recreational parklands, transport links and Towradgi Beach.
Just a short walk to train station, local childcare, surf club and rock pool too. - this impressive property promises an idyllic coastal lifestyle to rival the suburb's best.
Don't hesitate to inspect this prestige dual-level build (in 2010) that is just a 5km commute to the CBD.
