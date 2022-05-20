After almost two months, Macquarie Pass opens up again

Traffic can now travel along Macquarie Pass, with the road re-opening on Friday - more than a week ahead of schedule.
The pass had been closed since late March when wet weather damaged the embankment along a 250-metre stretch of road.
Advertisement
The embankment lies underneath the road - when that fails, it leads to cracking in the road surface.
"So what we've had to do there, we've dug out 13,000 tonnes of what was there," said Transport for NSW senior project manager Richard Heffernan, "and replaced that with 9000 tonnes of rock and a couple of thousand tonnes of pavement material.
"Then there's a final layer of about 1000 tonnes of asphalt."
Mr Heffernan said the work was completed as quickly as possible so the pass could be reopened.
"We're acutely aware of how important the pass is as a corridor between the coast and the highlands," he said.
"So from the end of March we've had a day shift and a night shift and we've been going seven days a week to get this open as soon as we could."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.