Business women success Advertising Feature

L to R: Sarah Nolen (Birdblack Design) Adam Zarth (Business Illawarra), Arunima Gupta (Wollongong Diagnostics) and Sarah Ward (Stone Real Estate). Photos: Scribbly Gum Photography

Illawarra Women in Business celebrated the 14th annual IWIB Business Women's Award Day last week at Villa D'Oro Function Centre with 12 categories awarded on the day.

Margaret Biggs from Zig Zag Hub, and IWIB Awards judge for the 14th year, commented on the large field of exceptional finalists which made the judging very difficult, especially when looking at the challenges of driving a successful and profitable business through uncharted territory.



Dr Arunima Gutpa from Wollongong Diagnostics was awarded the IWIB Business Woman of the Year 2022.



"Arunima is the owner and founder of Wollongong Diagnostics, a privately-owned radiology practice with three branches in the Illawarra, branches in Sydney and Western Australia," IWIB director Glenda Papac said.



"The practices in western Sydney started during the COVID lockdown and the business has grown from strength to strength."

Arunima believes that strongly held values of open communication, employee recognition and trying to make everyone feel part of the Wollongong Diagnostics family have contributed to the success of the business.

Participating in the 2021 Stars of Wollongong Dance for Cancer, and fundraising $41,000, Dr Gupta also won the People's Choice Award at the event!

The IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2022 was another hotly contested category this year.

Amanda Tay, Head of Business Banking at IMB Bank judged this category with Virginia Wren from Illawarra ITeC. Amanda commented that the 2022 finalists were an inspirational group of young women, who come from a diversity of industry and experience.

Elly Manoe from Coutts Lawyers Wollongong was awarded the IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2022.

"A lawyer at Coutts, Elly is an exemplar of the firm's core values of 'Care, Clarity and Authentic Communication'," Ms Papac said.



"Earning five-star reviews from clients for her stellar legal representation, encouragement and emotional support, Elly has contributed to the success of growth in clientele at Coutts through her legal work and helping to refine the firm's social media marketing and business development.

"Elly is in talks to provide seminars to high schools across the Illawarra to give students the basics on their rights and responsibilities before the law."