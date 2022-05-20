Hard-working entrepreneurs Advertising Feature

Director Glenda Papac of IWIB and Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown.

It was a day of celebration and excitement and generally a moving and heart warming event.



"We congratulate all 2022 finalists who helped to make this year's Awards Day a tremendous success," director Glenda Papac of Illawarra Women in Business (IWIB) said.

"The 2022 finalists were all hardworking entrepreneurs who have created outstanding businesses, contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the Illawarra."

The top awards on the day are always the IWIB Business Woman of the Year (sponsored by Business Illawarra) and IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year (sponsored by IMB Bank) but 2022 IWIB Business (sponsored by One Agency JD Property Agents) is also right up there in terms of achievement.



"The winner of the 2022 IWIB Best Business, Coutts Lawyers Wollongong, impressed the judges as a female power business, whose focus is to care, show compassion and empower their clients," she said.

"The business has exploded and grown rapidly through word of mouth, spreading into eight offices across the state."



Best Business: Karena Nicholls accepts the award for Coutts Lawyers. Photo: Scribbly Gum Photography

Sponsor of 2022 IWIB Best Business, Joanne Danckwardt from One Agency JD Property Agents, is certain that Coutts Lawyers Wollongong's excellent innovations will continue to spur their growth within an industry which is known for doing things "the old way".

They congratulate all category winners and highly commended at these Awards on their success.

Illawarra Women in Business is all about networking and providing the Illawarra with dynamic business networking events every six weeks.

"We try and include our IWIB Award Winners and Highly Commended as part of these events as guests on our panels at lunches throughout the year," Ms Papac said.

"We also hold 'high profile' speaker events each year - the next IWIB high profile speaker event is on June 24 with our IWIB Lunch with Mitch and Mark."



See full event details and book at their website at iwib.com.au/events

The winners' list (HC - Highly Commended)

IWIB Business Woman of the Year - sponsored by Business Illawarrra

Winner: Arunima Gupta, Wollongong Diagnostics

HC: Sarah Nolen, Birdblack Design

HC: Sarah Ward, Stone Real Estate

IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year - sponsored by IMB Bank

Winner: Elly Manoe, Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers, Wollongong

IWIB Best Business - sponsored by One Agency JD Property Agents

Winner: Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers Wollongong

HC: Home Instead Wollongong

HC: PDC Lawyers & Town Planners

IWIB Best Small Business - sponsored by Lancaster Law & Mediation

Winner: The Starfish Store

HC: Birdblack Design

IWIB Best Home Based Business - sponsored by Better Business Accounting

Winner: Grima Accounting

HC: Chuckle Communications

IWIB Best New Business - sponsored by Access Law Group

Winner: Water Walkies Hydrotherapy

IWIB Innovative Business Woman - sponsored by Foye Legal

Winner: Stacy Jane, escabags

IWIB Customer Focus Award - sponsored by Commonwealth Bank

Winner: Evolve Health Illawarra

HC: Tiny Tins

HC: Birdblack Design

IWIB Outstanding Executive - sponsored by Chalk Financial Planning

Winner: Julia Najjar, South Coast Private Hospital

IWIB Outstanding Employee - sponsored by Melinda Griffiths Lawyers

Winner: Natalie Allan, MMJ Wollongong

IWIB Outstanding Commitment to the Community - sponsored by ANZ Bank

Winner: Stephanie Rodden from Celebrate T21

HC: Kylie O'Neill, World Autism Day

HC: Stacy Jane, escabags

Champion Networker - sponsored by Destination Wollongong