It was a day of celebration and excitement and generally a moving and heart warming event.
"We congratulate all 2022 finalists who helped to make this year's Awards Day a tremendous success," director Glenda Papac of Illawarra Women in Business (IWIB) said.
"The 2022 finalists were all hardworking entrepreneurs who have created outstanding businesses, contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the Illawarra."
The top awards on the day are always the IWIB Business Woman of the Year (sponsored by Business Illawarra) and IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year (sponsored by IMB Bank) but 2022 IWIB Business (sponsored by One Agency JD Property Agents) is also right up there in terms of achievement.
"The winner of the 2022 IWIB Best Business, Coutts Lawyers Wollongong, impressed the judges as a female power business, whose focus is to care, show compassion and empower their clients," she said.
"The business has exploded and grown rapidly through word of mouth, spreading into eight offices across the state."
Sponsor of 2022 IWIB Best Business, Joanne Danckwardt from One Agency JD Property Agents, is certain that Coutts Lawyers Wollongong's excellent innovations will continue to spur their growth within an industry which is known for doing things "the old way".
They congratulate all category winners and highly commended at these Awards on their success.
Illawarra Women in Business is all about networking and providing the Illawarra with dynamic business networking events every six weeks.
"We try and include our IWIB Award Winners and Highly Commended as part of these events as guests on our panels at lunches throughout the year," Ms Papac said.
"We also hold 'high profile' speaker events each year - the next IWIB high profile speaker event is on June 24 with our IWIB Lunch with Mitch and Mark."
See full event details and book at their website at iwib.com.au/events
The winners' list (HC - Highly Commended)
IWIB Business Woman of the Year - sponsored by Business Illawarrra
IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year - sponsored by IMB Bank
IWIB Best Business - sponsored by One Agency JD Property Agents
IWIB Best Small Business - sponsored by Lancaster Law & Mediation
IWIB Best Home Based Business - sponsored by Better Business Accounting
IWIB Best New Business - sponsored by Access Law Group
IWIB Innovative Business Woman - sponsored by Foye Legal
IWIB Customer Focus Award - sponsored by Commonwealth Bank
IWIB Outstanding Executive - sponsored by Chalk Financial Planning
IWIB Outstanding Employee - sponsored by Melinda Griffiths Lawyers
IWIB Outstanding Commitment to the Community - sponsored by ANZ Bank
Champion Networker - sponsored by Destination Wollongong
Margaret Biggs from Zig Zag Hub, and IWIB Awards judge for the 14th year, commented on the large field of exceptional finalists which made the judging very difficult, especially when looking at the challenges of driving a successful and profitable business through uncharted territory.
Dr Arunima Gutpa from Wollongong Diagnostics was awarded the IWIB Business Woman of the Year 2022.
"Arunima is the owner and founder of Wollongong Diagnostics, a privately-owned radiology practice with three branches in the Illawarra, branches in Sydney and Western Australia," IWIB director Glenda Papac said.
"The practices in western Sydney started during the COVID lockdown and the business has grown from strength to strength."
Arunima believes that strongly held values of open communication, employee recognition and trying to make everyone feel part of the Wollongong Diagnostics family have contributed to the success of the business.
Participating in the 2021 Stars of Wollongong Dance for Cancer, and fundraising $41,000, Dr Gupta also won the People's Choice Award at the event!
The IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2022 was another hotly contested category this year.
Amanda Tay, Head of Business Banking at IMB Bank judged this category with Virginia Wren from Illawarra ITeC. Amanda commented that the 2022 finalists were an inspirational group of young women, who come from a diversity of industry and experience.
Elly Manoe from Coutts Lawyers Wollongong was awarded the IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2022.
"A lawyer at Coutts, Elly is an exemplar of the firm's core values of 'Care, Clarity and Authentic Communication'," Ms Papac said.
"Earning five-star reviews from clients for her stellar legal representation, encouragement and emotional support, Elly has contributed to the success of growth in clientele at Coutts through her legal work and helping to refine the firm's social media marketing and business development.
"Elly is in talks to provide seminars to high schools across the Illawarra to give students the basics on their rights and responsibilities before the law."