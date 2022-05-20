Reach goals with Starfish Advertising Feature

Award winner: The Starfish Store, an education, sensory and specialised store in Shellharbour City, won best Small Business at the Illawarra Women in Business Awards. Photo: Supplied

The Starfish Store is a business that is making a difference in our community and their efforts have been recognised after being named Best Small Business at the recent Illawarra Women in Business Awards.



The store offers an extensive range of toys, games, resources and products to support, encourage and promote learning and skill building. The focus is on education, sensory, special needs and disabilities.

Owner and founder Kirstie Wishart, who has a Masters in Special Education and many years of experience working with children and young people with learning difficulties, disabilities and trauma backgrounds, said the store had humble beginnings.

"We started with a tiny retail store in Kiama and it has since grown through several expansions and has now relocated to Shellharbour City," Kirstie said.

"We were the very first store of our kind in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, and continue to be the largest, offering the most extensive range of products and services.

"For us it is about helping others enjoy the feeling of growing and learning, kicking goals as well as having the joy of developing skills and strengths. At the same time we continue to grow and improve so we can be the best we can be."

The Starfish Store offers sensory experiences, which can help children and adults with self-regulation. This can support their ability to manage daily demands as well as develop their skills and level of independence to participate in community, schooling and the workforce.

Many of the products they stock can be purchased using NDIS funding although it does depend on individual circumstances.



They have multiple platforms to assist customers - the bricks and mortar store, online and "virtual" shopping as well as a huge social media presence and email membership.



"By winning the best Small Business award, we hope to create a platform for talking about and promoting wheelchair accessible work spaces and retail stores, plus open and inclusive employment - all matters very close to our heart," Kirstie said.

The Starfish Store is wheelchair accessible with self-opening doors and a purpose-built accessible store counter. They employ a young autistic person with an intellectual disability and a local Koori woman on a retail traineeship.

Their social media and website reflect diversity with photo shoots that ensure children and young people of differing ages, ethnicities and abilities can see themselves represented.

