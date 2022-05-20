Illawarra Roller Hawks' wheelchair basketballers Tristan Knowles and Hannah Dodd are in Thailand representing Australia at the Asia Oceania Zone Championships.
Knowles is representing the Rollers - while Dodd is playing for the Gliders - in the tournament which serves as the region's qualifiers for the World Championships in November.
"Make no mistake, we are here to win," Knowles said. "The Rollers have had a long and proud history at this tournament."
The tournament comes just eight months after the Tokyo Paralympics and is the first of three major events with the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships to come later in the year.
Knowles is excited to be back representing Australia so quickly.
"My original thoughts immediately after Tokyo was exactly that, that we would have a really quick turnaround," he said.
"It is great in the sense that, given the outcome in Tokyo is not where we feel we are capable of being, we get an opportunity to get back on court to begin to focus on climbing those world rankings.
''But to be honest, it's actually felt like a really long time.
"Perhaps I've spent a lot of time thinking about Tokyo and the next chance to right some wrongs. Either way, though, it is absolutely exciting that in just one day's time we get to hit the court and go to work alongside each other."
The wrongs he refers to are the Rollers' 5th-placed finish at last year's Paralympics. The side was eliminated by host nation Japan in the quarter-finals, the second time they've failed to make the semis in as many Games.
Only six members of the Tokyo team will line up for the Aussies in Thailand, with a new brigade of younger faces joining the likes of Knowles and former Roller Hawks Michael Auprince and Sam White.
Knowles said he was honoured to once again wear the green and gold.
"I work my backside off for opportunities like this so I am really excited. It's hard to explain but even after all these years, I am still obsessed with working hard, making the sacrifices and getting away on tournaments with a group of blokes that have done the same thing," he said.
"There is no bigger honour than being able to pull on a green and gold singlet, each year that passes I cherish it more and more. The last two and half years however have really highlighted for me the things that are truly important to me.
"I really missed being able to get away with my teammates to test ourselves against the worlds best, we have toured just twice in that period so I am sure the guys will each take a moment in their own way and appreciate that we are here and about to play."
The Rollers kicked off their campaign against Iran on Friday. Their pool includes Japan, Malaysia, Korea and Thailand while the Gliders take on Japan, Iran and Thailand.
These games will be streamed on the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
