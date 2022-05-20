Illawarra Mercury
Roller Hawks duo in Thailand for Asia Oceania Zone Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 20 2022 - 8:00am
BACK IN ACTION: Tristan Knowles is excited to be back representing Australia so quickly.

Illawarra Roller Hawks' wheelchair basketballers Tristan Knowles and Hannah Dodd are in Thailand representing Australia at the Asia Oceania Zone Championships.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

