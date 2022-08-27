If you're into craft beer and want to get out of the house, here's a few around the Illawarra to check out - perfect for a weekend of sunshine or after a big event like a St George Illawarra Dragons game or watching the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
Whether you're keen to try a new ale or revisit an old pint, here's a few in the Illawarra to check out, while there's many more in the neighbouring Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands.
Located in the former heritage-listed guesthouse in Station Street, just metres from Bulli railway station, you will find Resin Brewing, an independent microbrewery specialising in, you guessed it, resin beers.
The 'brewpub' was the brainchild of Brendan Dowd and Stephen House, after a painstaking building process that aimed to retain the charm and atmosphere of the building while also ensuring the technology needed to brew beer was in place.
The long-time friends, who both previously worked in the field of environmental science, decided to turn their love of home brewing into a business making resin beers, which are made from Australian hops and natural ingredients.
Each batch of beer is handcrafted in small batches. So far the brewery has eight beer varieties, including a stout, imperial stout, lager, ginger lager, hazy pale, mango cream sour, XPA, double oat cream IPA and a west coast IPA.
The duo said they wanted to create a "destination brewery" like those they had visited in the past, where you do some beer tasting before sitting down to a meal - and more beer in the onsite restaurant. There is also an outdoor deck.
Details: Resin Brewery is open seven days. For more information click here
When Jeff Argent opened Seeker Brewing in March 2022, he actually had cycling in mind.
"The ethos is we want to brew those beers that go well after a day of surfing, mountain biking and watching music," Argent told the Mercury at the time, adding the style of beer and attitude in the taproom was all about the constant search for the next wave or perfect ride
The brewery and taproom, on the site of the former Bulli Brewing Company, is an innovator when it comes to flavours. Ardent loves the art of brewing and exploring new hops, combinations and malts.
Nothing is off limits, and he recently admitted he was working on a pizza-flavoured beer.
In the meantime, you will have to make do with its Rad Ale, Triple-Double IPA, Huck Hazy, Mystic NEIPA, Nan & Pops Wet Hops IPA and Maxi Small Beer.
You can wash it down with a wood-fired pizza from the onsite restaurant.
Details: Seeker Brewing is open Thursday to Sunday. Phone 0435 020 318. For more information click here.
Five Barrel Brewing offers 12 craft beers on tap, as well as a selection of cider and wine.
The brewery, which was named Best New Brewery in NSW in 2016 at the Sydney Craft Beer Awards, is now stocked in a number of bottle shops in NSW, the ACT and Queensland.
When you visit the brewery, you can choose from a rotating selection of craft beers, which are brewed on site. Enjoy a middy or schooner of your favourite beer, or if you can't decide, there is always a tasting paddle direct from the taproom.
The kitchen, which is open Thursday to Sunday, offers an array of burgers and snacks to complement the beers on offer.
If you want to learn more about the process, you can even book one of their taproom tours, which run on the second Saturday and fourth Sunday of the month. Bookings can be made at Eventbrite.
Details: The taproom is open seven days. Phone (02) 4200 8881 or for more information click here.
