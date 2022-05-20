From the Hill podcast: a weekly look at all things rugby league in the Illawarra

A heavyweight showdown between Thirroul and Collegians headlines round four of the Mojo Homes Cup.
The boys catch up with Butchers coach Jarrod Costello to talk Saturday's clash with Collies, turnover at Gibson Park and some exciting new signings that have taken them up a gear.
De La Salle will be looking to continue an unbeaten start to the season when they host Dapto, while Cronulla Caringbah and Helensburgh will be desperate to notch their first win of the year in a northern derby.
Wests will also head to Moss Vale for a relocated clash with Corrimal. All your team lists are here
