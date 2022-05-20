Illawarra Mercury
Federal election 2022: Live updates from across the Illawarra

Janine Graham
Janine Graham
Updated May 21 2022 - 12:49pm, first published May 20 2022 - 9:30pm
All the action from the Federal Election. Pictures: Anna Warr

Cunningham has a new MP in Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones has retained Whitlam, but Andrew Constance and Fiona Phillips in Gilmore have a wait ahead of them to find out who has claimed the seat.

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

