Cunningham has a new MP in Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones has retained Whitlam, but Andrew Constance and Fiona Phillips in Gilmore have a wait ahead of them to find out who has claimed the seat.
In the meantime Labor has won government.
Our reporters and photographers are busy providing all the results and analysis from the federal election. You can read everything that happened on Saturday below and we'll bring you further updates throughout Sunday.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
