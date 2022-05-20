Man charged over Narooma party stabbing

A man will appear in Wollongong Local Court today after a party turned ugly on the Far South Coast.
About 12.40am Friday emergency services were called to a North Narooma home after reports a 31-year-old man had been stabbed.
Police were told there was an altercation between two men who are known to each other during a party at the home.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 31-year-old man for stab wounds to his buttocks and upper leg, before he was taken to Narooma Hospital and then airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
Police seized a knife which will undergo forensic examination.
A 24-year-old man, who returned to the scene just before 8am Friday, was arrested.
He was taken to Narooma Police Station where he was charged with reckless wounding.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
