Man refused bail over Narooma party stabbing

A man was refused bail in the Wollongong Local Court on Saturday after he was charged for stabbing a man during an altercation in a North Narooma home on Friday.
NSW Police attended the South Coast residence on Beachview Close around 12.40am, responding to reports of a stabbing during a party at the house.
The 31-year-old male victim was treated at the scene by NSW paramedics for stab wound to his buttocks and upper leg, before he was taken to Narooma Hospital, then was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
Police were told an altercation occurred between two men who are known to each other during the party.
A knife was seized and will be forensically examined.
After enquiries, police officers returned to the house around 8am on Friday and arrested a 24-year-old man. He was taken to Narooma police station where he was charged with reckless wounding.
