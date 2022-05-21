Missing Southern Highlands teen found safe, well

UPDATE 10.31AM: Great news as Zachariah as been found safe and well.
A search is underway for a missing teenager from the Southern Highlands.
Zachariah Hart, aged 14, was last seen near Vale View Street, Moss Vale about 3.50pm Friday.
Inquires have established that he may have been in the vicinity of Moss Vale or Sutton Forest at 9.46pm.
Serious concerns are held for Zachariah's welfare as he lives with autism.
Zachariah is described as being of Asian appearance, 155cm tall, of slim build and with medium length dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing his school uniform from Southern Highlands Christian School. The uniform consists of a white shirt, green tie and grey pants.
