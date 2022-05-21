Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Missing Southern Highlands teen found safe, well

Updated May 21 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:30am
Zachariah Hart, aged 14, was last seen near Vale View Street, Moss Vale about 3.50pm today (Friday May 20, 2022).

UPDATE 10.31AM: Great news as Zachariah as been found safe and well.

