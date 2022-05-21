Illawarra Mercury
Federal Election 2022: Midnight Oil's Peter Garrett shows support for Labor's Fiona Phillips in Gilmore

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 21 2022 - 6:44am, first published 12:44am
After casting her vote on Election Day, Labor's incumbent Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips expressed she is feeling confident ahead of a tight race.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

