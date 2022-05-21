Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

Cody Ramsey plays starring role in St George Illawarra win over Warriors

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 21 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Game-breaker: Cody Ramsey starred in his return to the Dragons NRL side on Saturday. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Eyebrows were raised when he was named at fullback during the week, but Cody Ramsey has silenced the doubters at Kogarah on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.