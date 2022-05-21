Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022

Andrew Constance says he will 'detox' from politics if unsuccessful in race for Gilmore

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 21 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Liberal candidate Andrew Constance said if he doesn't win Gilmore, he will "detox from politics".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.