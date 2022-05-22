The Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council has been handed $147,526 to rehabilitate areas of fringing vegetation on the foreshore of Lake Illawarra.
The funds are from the NSW Environmental Trust's Restoration and Rehabilitation program, and will be used for areas opposite Purrah Bay and Muddy Bay in Koonawarra.
The Trust's Restoration and Rehabilitation program helps organisations protect, conserve and restore landscapes and waterways of importance to local and regional communities.
Member for Shellharbour, Anna Watson, said thirty-five groups around NSW would share in the package work more than $4.79 million.
"These grants support a wonderful array of projects, such as restoring habitat for squirrel gliders in southern NSW's Burrumbuttock, and rehydrating river habitat for green and golden bell frogs in the southern highlands," Ms Watson said.
"The grants provide funding to community and government projects aiming to make long-term improvements to the environment right across NSW."
It comes as both Shellharbour and Wollongong councils work together on various strategies for the upkeep of the lake foreshore and improve its sustainability.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
