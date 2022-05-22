Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council given money to rehabilitate areas of Lake Illawarra foreshore

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 22 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Illawarra. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council has been handed $147,526 to rehabilitate areas of fringing vegetation on the foreshore of Lake Illawarra.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.