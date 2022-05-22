Here's what was named Shellharbour Street of the Year for 2022

A small suburban street in the heart of Shellharbour has been named Street of the Year in the city's Good Neighbour Awards on Friday.
Tuan Street in Blackbutt is a connecting route from Pioneer Drive to Glider Avenue, and was given the award because of its neighbourly love.
"The whole street looks out for one another and you don't need to know everyone by name," one of the residents said in their nomination.
"I've lived here for over 25 years, some in the street longer, some are a lot less but you know that they are looking out for one another."
Meantime, Petra Medcalf of Albion Park Rail was honoured with the Good Neighbour of the Year awards, after being nominated by her elderly neighbours of 28 years.
The Good Neighbour Awards were launched on Neighbour Day, an annual celebration that aims to increase positive and sustainable social connections between people and communities throughout Australia.
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer said that the awards highlighted the powerful impact a strong sense of community could have on families and individuals.
"Each year council recognises and pays thanks to all the good neighbours in Shellharbour for their time, effort and willingness to assist others," he said.
"Good neighbours help improve safety and the overall quality of life in our community and build the communities you want to live in, one relationship at a time."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
