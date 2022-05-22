Jessica Hull has received an early taste of what it's like to take on a British star in front of a raucous crowd in Birmingham.
The Albion Park talent was second behind Scotland's Laura Muir in the 1500-metres event at the English Diamond League meet. Kenya's Winny Chebet finished third.
The race was run on the same track that will be used for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
There the two middle-distance runners will again face off and Hull said she learnt plenty about running in the UK over the weekend.
"Racing Laura in front of a British crowd was the perfect insight into the atmosphere we will have at the Commonwealth Games," Hull told Athletics Australia.
"The crowd were so loud, Birmingham is going to put on a show in August when we come back here.
"Each race brings a little more confidence and there has been big progress towards where I need to be as a championship contender later this season. It's really fun to ride the momentum of one solid race into the next one!"
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
