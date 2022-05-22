Tarrawanna have continued their impressive start to a new era under coach Scott Chipperfield, jumping to the top of the Premier League ladder after outclassing Port Kembla 3-1 on Sunday.
In one of only a handful of games to go ahead on the weekend, the Blueys jumped to a 2-0 half-time lead and did enough in the second half to prevail in wet conditions at Wetherall Park.
It was Tarrawanna's fourth win in 2022 and Sunday's three points took their season tally to 12, which helped them leapfrog Wollongong Olympic on the table.
However, the Blueys have played two extra games than Olympic this season.
But it's been an impressive start to Chipperfield's time at the helm. He took over the role from long-term gaffer Peter Willis last September. The side was sitting in eighth when the 2021 campaign was cut short due to COVID.
"I think we've played five games more than some other teams," Chipperfield said with a laugh.
"But we've had a good start to the season. We've lost a couple of close games, drawn one, and I think we've won four games now.
''I'm very happy that we've got the points on the board at the moment, but you never know with this weather - it looks like it's going to stick around for a while. We're just taking it week by week at the moment."
Jacob Gjorsevski got the ball rolling early for Tarrawanna on Sunday, scoring the first goal within two minutes. They then doubled that advantage midway through the first half via a Stefano Di Marino free kick to open up a 2-0 lead at the break.
The Zebras then had a stroke of luck 12 minutes into the second half when a Harry Lloyd own-goal cut the deficit to 2-1.
However, the Blueys continued to work hard and were rewarded, with Takumi Ofuka finding the back of the net late in the half to round out the 3-1 victory.
"It was a good team performance. I didn't think we were going to play today, but it was good to get on the ground and get the three points," Chipperfield said.
"We played well and the boys worked hard as a team.
''We took our chances early to get a 2-0 lead, and then we scored an own-goal which got them back in the game, but then we finished it towards the end."
The Zebras versus Blueys was one of three Premier Leagues games to go ahead on the weekend, as rain continues to decimate the 2022 campaign.
The other two matches went ahead on Friday night, with Coniston claiming a 2-0 victory over Wollongong United at JJ Kelly Park, while the Lions defeated Corrimal 1-0 at Crehan Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
