Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

St George Illawarra allow Shane Flanagan to pursue Bulldogs job

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 22 2022 - 5:48am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Options: Shane Flanagan. Picture: Getty Images

The St George Illawarra Dragons will not stand in Shane Flanagan's way in his pursuit of the Canterbury Bulldogs coaching job.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.