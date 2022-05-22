Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St George Illawarra's Michael Molo riding high after dream NRL debut

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 22 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dream debut: Michael Molo (right) celebrates his try in Saturday's win over the Warriors

It wouldn't have been difficult to script Michael Molo's NRL debut.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.