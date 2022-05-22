The Stingrays remain undefeated in May after playing out a tough 1-1 draw with the Rams on Sunday night.
A see-sawing and at times dour affair at Lynwood Park was highlighted by two goals within the space of a few minutes early in the second half. Stingray Bronte Pyke's goal was cancelled out by Melissa Cacares , with the two teams forced to share a point each.
The result means that the Illawarra NSW Women's NPL side remain undefeated in their three encounters this month, following a 2-1 win over NWS Spirit and a 1-1 stalemate with Football NSW Institute.
The Stingrays had the majority of possession and territory early, but they couldn't make the most of their opportunities. The game then had an end-to-end pattern, with neither side able to really threaten within their front third.
Leena Khamis looked most threatening for Macarthur, while Erica Hollaway and Michelle Carney had a couple of half-chances for the visitors. Bethany Gordon had a great chance to give the Rams the lead, however, her shot just went over the cross bar.
A free kick just outside the box presented Macarthur's Miku Sunaga with a good opportunity in the 28th minute, but her attempt was off target. Sunuga again had a great opportunity soon after when she danced around goalkeeper Sian Fryer-McLaren, but her shot hit the side of the net.
At the other end, Halloway appeared to be dragged down on the edge of the box, but the referee didn't blow their whistle. Soon after, Sunuga had two great chances to score, but the Stingrays' defence was able to scramble and deny her on both occasions.
The score remained 0-0 at halftime.
The Stingrays didn't have to wait long for some joy in the second stanza. From a corner, there was a scramble inside the Rams' box, with Pyke toeing the ball into the back of the net.
However, the hosts were able to hit back almost immediately when Caceres nudging the ball past the goalkeeper to draw level at 1-1.
The game then settled back into an arm wrestle for most of the half, with neither side able to grab the ascendancy. With about 10 minutes left, Sunuga had a golden chance to score, but was denied twice by diving Illawarra goalkeeper Sophie Emery.
Minutes later, Carney was in a dangerous position inside the box from a cross, but her header went over the cross bar.
In stoppage time, Illawarra's Sheridan Gallagher mustered an intercept before being dragged down, earning a free kick for her side. But the visitors couldn't capitalise on the chance.
It would prove to be their last opportunity, as the sides played out a 1-1 stalemate.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
