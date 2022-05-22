Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong suburb of Windang makes it onto Australia's 'tenant friendly' list

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 22 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People launch their fishing lines off a Windang jetty in January 2022. Picture: Anna Warr

It's known for its fishing, surf-pop band Hockey Dad and UFC star Alex Volkanovski, but now Windang is known as one of Australia's top tenant friendly suburbs, according to a new report.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.