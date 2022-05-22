It's known for its fishing, surf-pop band Hockey Dad and UFC star Alex Volkanovski, but now Windang is known as one of Australia's top tenant friendly suburbs, according to a new report.
The latest Better Renting Report by review website RentRabbit.com.au has identified the nation's top suburbs near capital cities that were both suitable for renters and where conditions had turned in favour of renters over the past 12 months.
Windang came in at number 16 for their unit market which had a vacancy rate of 2.0 per cent in May 2022, up from 0.7 per cent the same time the previous year; while the median weekly unit rental cost had decreased by $10 in the same time frame (at $320 as of May 2022).
Number one on the list was Coolbinia in northern Perth, where the vacancy rate for houses lifted from 0.0 per cent to 7.0 per cent in the past year, while the weekly median rent dropped by $70 in that time frame.
The report looked at data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and Suburbtrends, with suburbs included needing to be large enough (at least 1,000 properties) and close enough to the capital city CBD to commute.
RentRabbit.com.au co-founder Ben Pretty said this quarter, fewer than 50 suburbs in the entire country met all the criteria, which highlighted there were so few tenant-friendly suburbs in the country right now.
"Throughout much of Australia, the data shows that vacancy rates are low, vacancy rates are falling and rents are rising," Mr Pretty said.
"Thankfully, though, there are some markets where vacancy rates are increasing and rents are decreasing, which means tenants aren't completely out of options.
"That said, I am concerned about the future. Now that the international border has reopened, our population growth is likely to return to pre-pandemic levels. Unless we see a corresponding increase in the supply of rental properties, the number of tenant-friendly suburbs is likely to decrease."
TOP 20 TENANT FRIENDLY SUBURBS
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
