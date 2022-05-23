The Wolves look forward to a quick turnaround as they aim to atone for a frustrating defeat to Sydney United 58 on Sunday night.
Advertisement
Luke Wilkshire's men were on the back foot early at Ian McLennan Park, with the visitors - who have troubled the Wolves in recent seasons - jumping out to a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes. However, the hosts fought back via goals from captain Lachlan Scott and Leroy Jennings to draw level at halftime.
Scott then scored again six minutes into the second half, before United drew even again midway through the stanza. The deciding moment then occurred late in the game when the visitors drew a soft penalty inside the box, with Chris Payne delivering the winner.
Fortunately, the Wolves won't have to wait long for their next NSW NPL clash, with the side returning to WIN Stadium to face Northbridge this Friday night.
"It was tough conditions but you can't give away goals like we did and expect to win. We showed some great character from going down 2-0 to bring it back. I really thought we'd go on with it, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be," Wilkshire said.
"But we're going to have to move on quickly, we have a short turnaround and we play on Friday. It was fantastic that we scored three goals, but we've got to stop conceding goals like we conceded."
However, Wilkshire was happy with Scott's form, who finished with a brace to take his season tally up to eight.
"Lachy's been in good form and we know how important he is, both in terms of his goals and his work rate off the ball, bringing people into play," the coach said.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.