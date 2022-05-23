Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Federal Election
Federal Election

Mapped: The Illawarra's reddest, bluest and greenest suburbs

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:52am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cunningham's reddest, greenest and blues booths.

The Illawarra region has long been known for being a Labor stronghold, and when it comes to the two-party preferred votes this election is no different.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.