Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

From RuPauls Drag Race to Wollongong's IPAC, Queens Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera unite for tour

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
May 23 2022 - 10:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two fabulous drag queens who rose to fame thanks to RuPaul are bringing their sequins and makeup to Wollongong for a live show and makeup tutorials.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.