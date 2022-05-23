Two fabulous drag queens who rose to fame thanks to RuPaul are bringing their sequins and makeup to Wollongong for a live show and makeup tutorials.
Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in 2021 and are finally about to tour the country, stopping by the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on June 16.
"It's the show that cemented us together as a friendship and like-minded individuals," Art told the Mercury. "[This tour] is such a bucket list experience I've always wanted to do."
The pair will perform "side-splitting" numbers about their misadventures in drag and on screen, while their separate make-up workshops will reveal a range of expert tips on the best drag looks.
"We like to think about it like an interactive YouTube tutorial," Art said.
Etcetera added they won't be coming in with "high tech laser guns" to transform their faces, but rather use everyday accessible products to "demystify the process of glamour".
She said they both have incredibly different styles of to produce the perfect face, so their audience will get a range of ideas.
Collectively the pair have nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram, admitting being influencers helped keep the bank balance alive throughout the pandemic.
Now Australians are free to travel around again, the queens were most excited to head to big cities plus regional corners of the nation, to spread love amongst the queer community.
"Every time you come in contact with a queer person in a regional area you get talking and realise they have exactly the same desires, wants and needs for acceptance and love, representation and visibility but they're just isolated geographically," Etcetera said.
As Seen On TV with Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera is at IPAC, Thursday June 16 - 6pm for Meet and Greet, 7.30pm for the performance.
The show runs 1 hour 45 minutes (including interval). The "beauty school" will run from 2pm to 5pm on the same day.
For more details, visit: www.asseenontvtour.com
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
