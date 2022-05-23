Hazardous surf warning for the Illawarra

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for the Illawarra with people being told to stay out of the water.
The Bureau of Meteorology said surf and swell conditions are expected to become dangerous over the course of Monday and Tuesday.
NSW police force and Marine Area Command advise boaters to delay their trip and for rock fishers to avoid coastal platforms.
The weather forecast for the week ahead shows more rain for the Illawarra with 15mm expected on Wednesday.
