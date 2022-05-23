Illawarra Mercury
Hazardous surf warning for the Illawarra

By Newsroom
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:08am, first published 2:02am
A hazardous surf warning has been issued for the Illawarra with people being told to stay out of the water.

