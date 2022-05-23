Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong council moves to make fishers wear life jackets on rock platforms

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 23 2022 - 11:04am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Life jackets: Police and emergency services begin a search for missing fisherman Brenden Buxton Hurd near Hill 60 last month. Picture: Robert Peet

Life jackets could soon be mandatory for rock fishers along the Illawarra coast, after Wollongong City Council acted on Monday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.