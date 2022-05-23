Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

A Thirroul surfers journey to getting on Millionaire Hot Seat with Eddie McGuire

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 23 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEERS ON HIM: Jackson Russell of Thirroul appeared on Millionaire Hot Seat on Monday, winning $50,000. He intends to buy himself a new pair of runners and go on an extended overseas holiday. Picture: Channel 9

Scroll down to quiz yourself with the winning questions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.