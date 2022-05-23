Australia's new Prime Minister will be sworn in on Monday, but Gilmore voters may be waiting another two weeks for an answer on who their new representative is.
While 83.1 per cent of votes have been tallied, boxes of postal votes are still yet to land in the hands of counters and scrutineers, according to the electorate's Liberal candidate.
As at Monday, former NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance leads with a nail biting 306 votes, holding 50.2 per cent of the two candidate preferred basis - a total of 106,225.
He says preferences will be the ultimate decider, but doesn't expect an official result until at least Friday, May 27.
"Obviously the Greens preferences are key to potentially how the final result might find itself ... but it won't come any time soon," Mr Constance said.
"It's very, very tight."
Meantime, Gilmore could be the decider of Labor's 76 seat majority in the House of Representatives, which at this stage sits at 75 seats.
Labor's Fiona Phillips agreed Gilmore will remain "too close to call" for some time, but is holding out hope the seat will remain red after she claimed it off the Liberals in 2019.
Previously holding the seat by a slim 2.6 per cent margin, she would not comment on whether she feels the pressure of bringing a majority result for Labor this time around.
"But something I do know is an Albanese Labor Government will deliver a better future for the people of Gilmore ... I remain hopeful of a positive outcome in Gilmore," she said in a statement.
All booths across the 200km stretch between Kiama to Tuross Heads have been counted. And given the razor sharp margin between the two key candidates, a recount could be in order.
A full recount of all formal and informal ballot papers is conducted when there are less than 100 votes between the first and second ranked candidates after preferences have been distributed.
Greens' candidate Carmel McCallum said she will spend the next few days on the edge of her seat, hoping her preferences pull Mrs Phillips ahead of her Liberal rival.
This election marked her fifth time running for Gilmore. In 2016 and 2019, she held 10 per cent of the votes. This time around, she has so far secured 9.8 per cent.
"I'm a little disappointed," Mrs McCallum said of the count, which does not reflect this year's trend of votes swinging to the Greens.
"I just don't understand why, when we had all those fires, the drought before that, people wouldn't think 'I want to vote for the party, which focuses on climate change.'
"But I'm hoping like hell my votes pull (Fiona Phillips) over the line."
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
