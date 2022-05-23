The University of Wollongong will this year support and participate in National Simultaneous Storytime.
On Wednesday at 11am, UOW's new Children's Technology Play Space located within its Early Start Discovery Space, will host a live reading of a book called Family Tree, joining almost two million readers around Australia.
Advertisement
Professor Lisa Kervin and Associate Professor Jessica Mantei, literacy experts from the School of Education, will facilitate the storytime.
As part of the annual campaign by the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA), every year a picture book - written and illustrated by an Australian author - is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, homes and children's facilities all over the country.
This year, ALIA picked Family Tree, written by singer-songwriter Josh Pyke and illustrated by Ronojoy Ghosh. Family Tree tells a story of a multigenerational family as seen through the eyes of an unusual narrator - a growing seed.
"National Simultaneous Storytime is a great opportunity for connection. There is something truly amazing about knowing that all over our country, at the same time, people are coming together to share a story," Professor Lisa Kervin, the Research Director at UOW's Early Start and Chief Investigator at UOW's Node for the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child said.
"During the event, we will be reading a great piece of Australian children's literature, and then we'll take some time to play with key ideas in the story.
"The kids will do yoga poses, and we'll compare trees that grow in our UOW local environment to those native to other areas of NSW. Taking time to share a story and relate it back to ourselves and our world is so important for children's development."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.