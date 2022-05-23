Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Traffic

Night works planned near Wollongong and Figtree

May 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Night works planned near Wollongong and Figtree

Motorists are advised of night work next week on the M1 Princes Motorway between Memorial Drive at North Wollongong and Masters Road at Figtree.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.