Night works planned near Wollongong and Figtree

Motorists are advised of night work next week on the M1 Princes Motorway between Memorial Drive at North Wollongong and Masters Road at Figtree.
Work includes general maintenance, clearing drains and trimming vegetation to improve safety for motorists.
Advertisement
Work will be carried out on both the northbound and southbound lanes at night between 8pm and 4am, from Monday, May 30 to Thursday June 2, weather permitting.
There will be intermittent closures of the on and off ramps on the M1 Princes Motorway between Memorial Drive and Masters Road which will be signposted.
Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and should allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.