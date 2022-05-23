Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022

Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese's promise to implement Uluru Statement from the Heart reignites hope for Illawarra First Nations people

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese has reignited the hopes of Illawarra First Nations people after implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart has been tipped as a high priority for the new government.

