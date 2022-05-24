If - like an increasing number of people in the Illawarra as winter looms - you are a bit sick and frustrated with long waits to see a GP, a trip to the recently reopened Bulli Urgent Care Centre could be just the ticket.
According to the health district, the centre has seen between 20 to 40 patients a day since it reopened on May 9.
With opening hours from 8am to 8pm, that's less than four patients an hour, even on the busiest days.
Carrie Freeman was one of the people to use the service this week, after her daughter became unwell over the weekend and she couldn't find a GP to go to.
While the Bulli centre no longer opens on weekend, it ended up being the quickest place for Ms Freeman to get her daughter help.
Ms Freeman said she had braced for a long wait, but was impressed with the service, describing her experience as positive and "basically a well organised doctor's practice".
However, she said her experience illustrates why many people may end up at Wollongong's emergency department, even for non-emergencies.
"Our GP has recently stopped opening on weekends, and Wollongong Medical which has always been our back up no longer opens of a weekend, [so we] went to Dapto Medical... soonest appointment [was] Tuesday," she said.
"Numerous people came in and were turned away."
Ms Freeman said she rang the local radio doctor with no luck as the line rang out with no answer, and then made an appointment with an internet doctor "who without even knowing previous history prescribed antibiotics".
By Monday morning, when she was still unable to get her daughter a GP appointment, she turned to the Bulli centre where she was diagnosed with influenza.
General Manager of the Northern Illawarra Hospitals Group Nicole Sheppard has reminded people that the centre is designed to treat minor injuries and illnesses - which includes simple fractures, and cold and flu symptoms.
"Those with more complex conditions will be transferred to the Wollongong Hospital ED, which provides a higher level of care," she said.
"To ensure our community receives the right care, in the right place, at the right time, anyone in Northern Illawarra experiencing an illness or injury that is serious and requires urgent attention should go straight to Wollongong Hospital Emergency Department or phone triple zero (000)."
"This includes conditions such as chest pain, signs of stroke, difficulty breathing and loss of consciousness."
The district has also asked that, if people are not seriously unwell, they consider visiting a medical centre, GP or contacting HealthDirect on 1800 022 222 anytime (24 hours, 7 days a week) for free health information and advice.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
