How businesses which rely heavily on single-use plastics, such as Leisure Coast Fruit Market and Deli, will cope when the NSW Government's ban on lightweight plastic bags comes into effect next week, is unknown.
What is known is that many who shop at the Fairy Meadow market are all for the major pivot away from single-use plastics.
The shoppers the Mercury spoke to yesterday backed the government's decision to ban lightweight plastic bags from June 1.
Though the Mercury was unable to get any answers from Leisure Coast management as to what their plans were to reduce their use of single-use plastic bags.
The shop uses quite a lot of plastic bags in plastic buckets which are filled full of fruit and vegetables.
A manager at the store could not officially comment but said Leisure Coast was aware of what was required and would meet the government's requirement.
Leisure Coast also had a poster inside its premises notifying shoppers of the upcoming plastic bag changes.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said the lightweight plastic bag ban was the first of many plastic items being banned in NSW this year.
In addition to the June 1 lightweight plastic bag ban, from November the NSW Government is banning:
So-called "compostable" and "bioplastic" alternatives to the above items are also being banned.
That's because they don't biodegrade unless they're treated in an industrial composting facility, creating just as much of a problem as conventional plastic.
"Single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 per cent of all litter in NSW. By stopping the supply of problematic plastic in the first place, we're helping prevent it from entering our environment as litter, or going into landfill," Mr Griffin said.
"We each have the power to make positive environmental change at an individual level, and I encourage everyone to choose to go plastic-free as often as they can."
The ban will prevent almost 2.7 billion items of plastic litter from entering the environment in NSW over the next 20 years.
This was music to the ears of Leisure Coast shopper Stephen Coleman.
The North Wollongong resident said anything that reduces landfill was a good idea.
"I'm all for this. Banning single-use plastic bags is a good start. It's not hard to bring your own bag. It becomes a habit after awhile," Mr Coleman said.
Fellow shopper Stefanie Hasleton said the ban was a really sensible move for the environment.
"I think everyone can get used to this move pretty quickly. It's a positive move for the environment," the Thirroul resident said.
Trish Taylor from Shellharbour also backed the government's call.
"I've been carrying my own bag for ages. I think we should all be used to carrying bags which don't harm the environment," she said.
Minister for Small Business Eleni Petinos said the NSW Government was supporting more than 40,000 businesses across NSW to phase-out single-use plastics.
Meantime, Coles is using plastic marine waste to make customer shopping bags, which have been rolled out to supermarkets around the country as part of Coles' Together to Zero waste ambition.
Coles' Marine Reusable Shopping Bags are made with 80 per cent recycled plastic, including 20 per cent marine waste plastic. The marine waste plastic is recovered from ocean-feeding waterways and inland areas primarily within Malaysia.
The bags support the delivery of Australia's 2025 National Packaging Targets, specifically increasing the amount of recycled content.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
