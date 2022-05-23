Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lightweight plastic bags to be banned from June 1

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

How businesses which rely heavily on single-use plastics, such as Leisure Coast Fruit Market and Deli, will cope when the NSW Government's ban on lightweight plastic bags comes into effect next week, is unknown.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.