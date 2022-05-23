Passenger Arpan Sharma pleads guilty to crash causing Libby Ruge's death

The passenger in the car which killed Libby Ruge has pleaded guilty to charges resulting from the crash.
Arpan Sharma, 22, pleaded guilty to three charges, the first being driving a vehicle involved in an impact occasioning the death of Libby Ruge.
Driving past the Collegians Club in Wollongong on Flinders Street, Sharma pulled the handbrake of the car that Singh was allegedly driving dangerously.
The car then hit 19-year-old Libby Ruge, and her two friends.
Ms Ruge was critically injured and later died in hospital.
Sharma also pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm to the companions of Ms Ruge, Tye West and Eva Harrison.
Sharma was sitting in the passenger seat of a Toyota Camry sedan that collided with Ms Ruge, Ms Harrison and Mr West on November 7, 2020.
The mothers of Ms Ruge and Ms Harrison along with other supporters were in Wollongong District Court on Monday to hear Sharma's guilty plea.
Speaking outside court, Sharma said he was sincerely sorry for his actions.
"I made a huge mistake," he said.
Sharma will be sentenced later this week.
