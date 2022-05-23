Jack Bird signs extension with St George Illawarra Dragons

It dragged on deep into the season, but St George Illawarra have finally secured the signature of Berkeley junior Jack Bird.
The utility will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2024 season, with a third-year option also reportedly in his favour.
After six-years at Cronulla and Brisbane, the 27-year-old returned to his junior club last season and he's thrilled to extend his stay at the Dragons.
"St George Illawarra is where I first started my career and I'm proud to remain a Dragon," Bird said.
"The club gave me the chance to come back and play first grade after all the injuries I faced earlier in my career.
"It has been an opportunity I'm grateful for and one that I have enjoyed over the past 18 months particularly with the support of my family and friends close by."
A premiership-winner with the Sharks in 2016, Bird's career was derailed by a string of serious injuries.
It was St George Illawarra who provided a lifeline prior to last season, signing the player to a two-year deal.
Since then, he has slowly found form and appears to have found a home as an edge forward.
Bird's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks.
Off contract at the end of the season, Bird attracted interest from the likes of the Eels and Tigers. The Dragons baulked at his initial asking price and contract length in drawn out discussions.
Eventually they agreed to terms, a dear reportedly worth $550,000 a year.
Coach Anthony Griffin publicly confirmed the Berkeley product had re-committed to the club more than a week ago.
Only now, however, has Bird signed on the dotted line and St George Illawarra football manager Ben Haran was thrilled with the development.
"Jack is an out-an-out footballer, a proven winner and a fantastic competitor who has, and will continue to add, great value to the team over the coming seasons," Haran said.
"Jack's is a great character around the club and his retention is a win for everyone involved at the Dragons, including our passionate Red V members and partners."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
