Apprentice butcher Ryan Gray loves his chops, steaks and sausages.
In fact there isn't many meats the Keiraville Butchers' apprentice doesn't like.
But the 18-year-old knows when times are tough he has to settle for more "cost-effective" solutions.
"This is alright though, because there's a lot of tasty meats to choose from," he said.
"Mince meat is really cost effective for example and can be used for a number of things including for spaghetti bolognese or to make burgers."
Ryan is completing a Certificate III in Meat Processing (Retail Butchery) at TAFE Wollongong.
"I love the training because it's hands-on and you learn on the job," he said.
The training of next generation of butchers like Ryan is important to meet the continuing high demand for meat combined with a retiring workforce.
The Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC) reported around a third of independent retail butchers need staff, and employment forecasts indicate the occupation will experience an 11.2 per cent growth by 2026.
TAFE NSW Meat and Allied Trades head teacher Ben Barrow said as NSW's leading provider of vocational education and training, TAFE NSW was uniquely positioned to arm apprentice butchers with the hands-on, practical skills they needed to develop successful careers.
"Consumers are changing the face of the meat industry with demands on ethically farmed produce and an expectation of food provenance," Mr Barrow said.
"TAFE NSW provides apprentice butchers with a range of skills, from the art of breaking down carcass meat, cutting and trimming smaller cuts to fine artisan techniques.
"Our courses also prepare students with job-ready knowledge in providing service to customers on methods of cookery, and the nutritional role of meat."
The nationally accredited Certificate III in Meat Processing (Retail Butchery) is a fully government-subsidised JobTrainer course for those that meet eligibility criteria.
Visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601 for a full range of butchery courses.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
