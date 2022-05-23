Kiama council backtracks on Blue Haven sell-off

Kiama council has reversed its decision to sell off aged care business Blue Haven.
Two weeks ago, councillors voted to sell the business as a way to help council out of its dire financial position.
However, at an Extraordinary Meeting on Monday night, a majority of councillors voted to rescind that decision.
That decision has now been replaced by one that calls on council to develop and implement a community consultation plan "that includes Blue Haven staff and residents".
It also called for an assessment of all options available to council with regards to Blue Haven.
There was also the observation that all decisions made about Blue Haven maintained "the high standard in quality of care for the residents" as well as "the good reputation, working environment, and conditions for Blue Haven Staff".
Four councillors - Crs Mark Croxford, Matt Brown, Warren Steel and Neil Reilly - voted against the change.
But with five councillors in favour, the new motion passed.
"This is an extremely difficult and complex matter," Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said.
"While the proposed sale of Blue Haven is a key strategy in getting our finances back on track, we are also balancing the views of residents and other stakeholders."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
